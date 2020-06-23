At WWDC 2020, Apple announced new features to its iPadOS. It is receiving new experiences that include designs that are exclusive to this OS. It gets the same re-designed widgets that we saw in iOS 14. Plus, the update brings a new sidebar that woks with Notes, Files, Music, and more.

Siri is also getting smarter. It won’t take over the entire screen of your iPad. Further, the incoming call notification is now a small banner at the top of your screen. Apple Pencil is receiving new features too. But will your iPad get the new OS update? Let’s answer that questions.

Apple is going as back as 2014 to support its iPad Air 2, a six-year-old device. Here’s a list of iPads that are compatible with the new iPadOS: