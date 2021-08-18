Apple announced the latest iOS 15 version in June at WWDC 2021. The new operating system includes several new features, including real-time media sharing in FaceTime, the inclusion of ID Cards in the wallet, Privacy reports, and more. Unfortunately, Apple won’t include a number of these features in the latest version of iOS 15 when it becomes available later next month.

Apple and other software makers often pull features in Beta releases due to them not working properly, and as expected. These features often make it in the second or third releases, which also often include a number of bug fixes that were not found previously (via 9to5Mac).

SharePlay

SharePlay allows you to share a song, video, or even your iPhone’s screen with other people via FaceTime. This feature was highlighted during the keynote as a feature that would bring people together and let them share content more easily. It was available to developers and beta users until now.

ID Cards

iOS users will be able to store their ID cards and Driver’s License information within the Wallet app, however, it won’t be supported when iOS 15 becomes available. Apple has also already confirmed this feature will become available at a later date, and it will come with another update for iOS 15 later this year. The ID cards support will also only be available to US users.

App Privacy Report

“A section in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the last seven days. It also shows you which apps have contacted other domains and how recently they have contacted them.“

Apple has confirmed that the App Privacy Report won’t be available at launch, and it will require iOS 15 to be enabled. The feature is already available to developers in the Beta in a plain text file format, but it’s not yet been added properly into the system with a GUI.

Custom email domain

Apple confirmed that users will be able to customize their iCloud email addresses, and it will also be supported with family members through iCloud Family Sharing. Now, Apple doesn’t specifically talk about the availability of the custom email domain feature, but it does say that some iCloud+ features are coming later this year, so it’s likely that this may be one of them.

Detailed 3D navigation in CarPlay

The new Apple Maps app includes support for a new 3D interactive globe with new driving features, elements, better search, and more. This new feature is already available in the Beta, but it hasn’t yet made it onto Apple CarPlay, and the company also said that the 3D detailed navigation should arrive in CarPlay later.

“The Digital Legacy program allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your account and personal information in the event of your death.“

Apple has confirmed that the option of adding Legacy Contacts will return in a future release since it has been removed recently.

Universal Control

Universal Control allows you to use the same peripherals across multiple devices seamlessly, such as a Macbook that can control an iPad and even an iMac. Apple never mentioned when this feature would arrive, and it was never added to the Beta, which suggests that the company may need a little more time to work on it.

