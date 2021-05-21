Credits: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles

Google is prepping to launch two new flagship smartphones this year under the Pixel 6 moniker. We recently received the vanilla Pixel 6 renders, which was followed by the Pixel 6 Pro renders leak that revealed a periscope-style telephoto lens on the Pro variant. Now, more refined Pixel 6 renders have appeared online alongside some specification details.

Google Pixel 6 renders
The latest development comes from 91Mobiles who have partnered with @OnLeaks to reveal more Google Pixel 6 renders. These are in line with the ones that were recently leaked by Jon Prosser. They reveal a unique rear panel design that includes a dual-tone finish. On the front lies a center-aligned punch-hole selfie shooter. Moreover, the Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch display, which won’t be curved like the Pro sibling. Instead, Google is going with a flat display that gives the phone a boxy look from the front. There are slim bezels on the top and sides and a noticeable chin.

Flat display, dual rear cameras, wireless charging and more!

As for the optics, we saw a triple rear camera setup on the Pixel 6 Pro. By contrast, the Google Pixel 6 will come equipped with dual rear cameras. According to the report, there will be two camera sensors, a small and unknown third sensor next to the LED flash, and a mic. The device is said to have support for wireless charging and will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone’s power button and volume rocker will be on the right side of the frame. Further, there is a dual-tone finish with a thin strip of orange above the camera bridge that matches the orange of the ‘G’ logo.

Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 series is tipped to be powered by a self-designed chip codenamed ‘Whitechapel’ instead of a Qualcomm processor. This SoC is rumored to be designed in association with Samsung. As for the software, the phone is likely to run Android 12 out of the box. It could measure roughly 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm including rear camera bump).

