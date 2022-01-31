Leak suggests these countries are getting Exynos and Snapdragon Galaxy S22 devices

Several leaks in the past few weeks and months suggested the Galaxy S22 Series could launch with only the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Series. This was later said to be untrue. Samsung officially unveiled the Exynos 2200 chipset, confirmed there aren’t any supply issues, and that Exynos would be available in the upcoming flagship devices.

Some leaks also suggested the Galaxy S22 series could launch with the Snapdragon chipset in Europe, which resulted in a positive reaction by the community, but this was also later said to be not true. According to some newly leaked material, the Galaxy S22 Series might launch in a similar fashion as in previous years.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra will launch with a Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset in Europe, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Southwest Asia, Middle East, and Africa. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant will launch in China, Japan, Latin America, North America, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

If the material is legitimate, it would mean that the Snapdragon version Galaxy S22 Series will be available in more markets than in previous years. Snapdragon variants were previously available in China and North America, and the expansion to Japan, Latin America, and Southeast Asia could mean some supply issues and shortages, or perhaps some legal arrangements with Qualcomm.

We’ve previously heard some leaked specifications of the Galaxy S22 Series, and some benchmarks also suggested that the Snapdragon chipset will once again be slightly faster than the Exynos SoC. It remains to be seen if the Snapdragon chip can outperform Samsung’s own chip, and whether it can provide better power consumption and efficiency levels.

