Poco is making a lot of noise in 2020. The company has recently become an independent brand, and we have also heard information about the successor of the Pocophone F1. The Poco X2 has been recently teased along with some of its specs. We even have a launch date confirmed by the company. However, we have also received what seems to be the first real-life images of this new device.

The Poco X2 is said to arrive on February 4th with a 64MP camera and a 120Hz display, but all we had until now were some renders and a few leaked specs. Now, TechDroider has posted what seems to be four real-life images of the X2. These images show us the dual front-facing camera in the upper-right corner of the display, inside a punch hole. Its earpiece also seems large, so we can assume that it will double up as a speaker, maybe stereo speakers. We can also see that it will include MIUI Global version 11.0.2, but we will have to wait for more details to arrive since we don’t get much more information from these images.

Source GSM Arena

