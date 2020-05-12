The launch of the new Poco F2 Pro is just around the corner. However, that doesn’t mean that we won’t get more leaks before it becomes official. The latest leak comes from tipster Ishan Agrawal, and he has revealed official renders of the device, as well as its possible color and storage options.

Guess what phone this is… Ahh, I know it's not hard. This is your first look at the official renders of #PocoF2Pro which is launching very soon. Full-screen design confirmed. 5 colour options: Black, Grey, Blue, Purple & White (K30 Pro?) 2 storage options: 128 & 256GB pic.twitter.com/mPzxWnsvoR — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 11, 2020

According to Ishan Agrawal, the new Poco F2 Pro will arrive with a design that will be similar to the one found in the Redmi K30 Pro. The new F2 Pro will also offer grey, blue, purple, and white color variants with 128GB or 256GB storage options to choose from. We also know that it will probably cost between €600 or €650 in Europe.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter