These Chromebooks will support Steam for Chrome OS at launch

Chromebooks are soon set to receive official support for Steam — the video game distribution service by Valve. While we still don't know what sort of (and which) games will be available on Steam for Chrome OS at launch, a report by 9to5Google has detailed the Chromebooks that will support the gaming service.

The list of officially supported devices contains six models, mostly from ASUS and Acer, and one from HP. Interestingly, the list has also revealed the codename of the upcoming Lenovo Chromebook.

Volta — Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1H)

Volet — Acer Chromebook 515

Voxel — Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)

Delbin — ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500)

Drobit — ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

Elemi — HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook

Lindar — Unknown/unreleased Chromebook from Lenovo

Along with the list of officially supported devices, minimum requirements to run Steam on Chrome OS have also been revealed. According to the report, your Chromebook will need to have at least an 11th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and a minimum of 7 GB of RAM to run Steam. This means that most of the entry-level Chromebooks will miss out.

Is your old Mac or Windows PC not able to run macOS/Windows properly? You can now run officially supported Chrome OS on your old device and give it a breath of fresh air. Here's how!

NVIDIA is reportedly working closely with Steam to bring the gaming service to Chromebook. It seems that GPU maker is taking Chromebooks seriously as it also partnered with MediaTek to bring RTX graphics to Chromebooks. Though it remains to be seen when Steam officially lands on Chrome OS. With RGB Chromebooks reportedly on the way, the launch might be closer than expected.

Via: 9to5Google