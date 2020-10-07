Get the most out of your Apple and Mac products by grabbing one of these Apple-related accessories. Ranging from protective germ-killing iPhone cases to AirPods and stylish charging docks that will free up precious desk space, these best-selling and top-rated gadgets are must-have items for any Apple user, and each one is on sale today.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

MSRP: $260 | Sale Price: $249 (8% off)

Treat yourself to a truly exceptional listening experience with these best-selling AirPods. They deliver a rich bass along with detailed highs, and a super comfortable design means you’ll be able to wear them for hours on end without experiencing any ear fatigue.

2. Triple Dock: 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station

MSRP: $79 | Sale Price: $67.99 (13% off)

Ensure that your Apple devices stay charged up in style with this 3-in-1 charging station. It fits in beautifully with any decor, and you won’t have to worry about obnoxious and tangled wires cluttering up your workspace.

3. PLUGiES™ MagTech: USB-C to MagTech Cable

MSRP: $39 | Sale Price: $11.99 (70% off)

Featuring double-sided magnets and a snap-and-charge head, this 6.6-foot cable offers easy and fast charging for all of your USB-C devices. It’s also supremely durable—meaning you’ll be able to use it on the go without issue.

4. Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit

MSRP: $49 | Sale Price: $39.99 (20% off)

This top-rated AirPod survival kit comes with everything you need in order to upgrade your beloved AirPods. You get a pair of ear hooks for added stability, a magnetic strip, a protective case, and even a charging dock.

5. Aeris Copper Germ-Killing Case for iPhone

MSRP: $49 | Sale Price: $39 (20% off)

Keep yourself healthy and free from harmful germs and bacteria with this copper iPhone case. It automatically kills a wide range of bacteria and viruses that can live on your phone’s screen, and superior protection will keep your iPhone from being harmed if you drop it.

Prices are subject to change.