We are still waiting for the official announcement of the Google Pixel 4a. The device was initially rumored to launch yesterday, but now it seems that we could get it until the first week of June. However, it appears that we won’t have to wait for that much to see just how powerful this new mid-ranger may be.

The new Google Pixel 4a has been tested on YouTube channel, TechnoLike Plus. The first performance test was performed at AnTuTu, giving the device a 268,971 overall score. The phone was then set to reproduce video with the maximum volume and brightness during two hours, non-stop to test the battery life. Gaming didn’t produce issues since the Pixel 4a will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage. However, the Pixel 4a did heat up a bit, and PUBG mobile couldn’t be run at its maxed-out settings because this isn’t a final version of the game for the device.

The Google Pixel 4a was then passed through another benchmark test at Geekbench, getting a 2544 score in its single-core section and a 6370 in its multi-core score. The device was set again to play videos at max brightness and volume once again until it reached 8 percent. The Pixel 4a delivered a total of 5 hours and 19 minutes of on-screen time under these high-performance conditions. However, you could get up to seven hours and thirty minutes of on-screen time if you use the device for regular activities such as social networking, texting, calling, and more. Now, before you decide whether this device is the one for you, you must know that the Google Pixel 4a in this video is a preproduction model and its software is not a final version, which means that the results of these tests could significantly improve in the device’s final version.

Source 9to5Google