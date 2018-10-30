These are the reasons Americans don’t upgrade their smartphones

Back in the day smartphone owners used to upgrade their smartphones almost yearly. Fast forward to today, and that yearly cycle tripled. Somewhere in-between, after a 24-month contract, a phone upgrade was a normal and expected move. However, according to a recent report, Americans are now waiting as much as three years to upgrade their smartphones. This, despite of the fact that most manufacturers have at least one, if not multiple flagship announcements per year.

2.83 years is the average American smartphone owner waiting for an upgrade. The information comes from HYLA Mobile Inc., and has been cited by the Wall Street Journal. What are the reasons for this behavior? Well, first of all, smartphone prices have increased. A lot. Devices today are much more expensive than they were a couple of years ago, and they can easily go beyond $1,000. With the new foldable phones around the corner, we’ll be pushing past the $2,000 mark.

Adding to that is also the fact that the two-year contract with a carrier is no longer on the table in the US. Last, but not least, network operators are subsidizing smartphones less and less, and to a smaller degree.

The average 2.83 years is up from 2.39 years two years ago. And, believe it or not, is lower than the Apple device trade period of 2.92 years. That is understandable with the insane prices that new iPhones can go for, but something Apple is trying to counter with the iPhone XR.