Samsung is known for making some of the best Smart TVs and here at CES 2024, the company has just introduced its new lineup of Smart TVs — just ahead of their Galaxy S24 series debut event on January 17. The new range of TVs from Samsung includes Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED models, and comes alongside upgraded soundbars, speakers, and projectors. Powered by the next-generation AI processor, Samsung says the 2024 TV portfolio is set to "redefine the home entertainment" experience. Here's everything you need to know about the new 2024 Smart TVs from Samsung.

Neo QLED 8K

First up is the new Neo QLED 8K TVs from Samsung. The new models, namely QN800D and QN900D (both available in 65- to 85-inch screen sizes), are powered by the Samsung NQ8 AI Gen3 chipset. This chipset features a neural processing unit (NPU) that is twice as fast as that of its predecessor. Thanks to this powerful chipset, you can enjoy features like 8K AI Upscaling Pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, and Real Depth Enhancer Pro on these TVs.

The QN900D can upscale SD/HD content into 4K resolution and 4K content into 8K resolution using the 8K AI Upscaling Pro feature. The QN900D is also the first smart TV to feature support for variable refresh rate of 4K 240Hz. The AI Motion Enhancer Pro can analyze the sport you're watching and, based on that, it can help you track the specific kind of ball with crystal clarity. The Real Depth Enhancer Pro feature leverages AI to maximize Mini LED control for even better contrast.

These TVs also come with a feature called Now+, that transforms your Smart TV into an information hub providing info such as weather updates, status of smart home devices, a messaging board, and a music widget. Finally, it is worth noting that these new Smart TVs come with an Infinity Air Design offering a unique mirror effect, which makes the TV appear as if it’s floating.

Neo QLED 4K

Samsung has also updated the Neo QLED 4K lineup, which includes the new QN90D model (available in 43- to 98-inch screen sizes) and a new QN85D model (available in 55- to 85-inch screen sizes). These new models deliver a great 4K experience thanks to the updated Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling.

Additionally, both Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs include a feature called Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which boosts dialogue or key sound effects, so you hear those effects exactly how the director intended. They also pack an AI Customization Mode to optimize the picture based on the scene you’re watching. During the initial setup, you can select your preferred picture settings for each genre, and afterward, the Samsung processor will handle the rest, optimizing the picture based on your preference.

OLED

Samsung S95C was our favorite OLED Smart TV from CES 20243, and the company has now introduced the new S95D series, offering bold contrast, vibrant colors, and amazing brightness. The S95D is the first OLED TV with OLED Glare-Free technology. Samsung says this has no negative effects on your viewing angle or contrast, and you can continue enjoying the rich contrasting colors of an OLED display as usual.

Other Home Entertainment Products from Samsung at CES 2024

In addition to the new Smart TVs, Samsung also introduced a new The Premiere 8K projector at CES 2024. This is the first wireless 8K projector that can offer a massive display area of up to 150 inches. The Premiere 8K can upscale 4K content to 8K and offers up to 4,000lm auto-brightness. The company has also upgraded its highly popular Lifestyle TVs, including the The Frame TV, which now feature over 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Finally, Samsung also showed off an innovative Transparent MICRO LED display. This display, which looks just like a piece of transparent glass, features an extremely small chip that allows the transparent MICRO LED to create a clear, unobstructed picture. It is a first-of-a-kind screen technology that's making its debut at CES, unlike anything we've seen before.