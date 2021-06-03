samsung galaxy book go title
samsung galaxy book go title

Samsung is adding another always-on PC to its portfolio, and going by its asking price, it is quite a compelling package. Say hello to the Galaxy Book Go hitting the shelves starting June 10, and its more powerful sibling called the Galaxy Book Go 5G that arrives later this year. So, what’s special about this one?

Well, the starting price of just $349, a slim-and-light build, and a bunch of fairly convenient cross-device collaboration features. Of course, you get the full Windows 10 experience, which is great, especially for folks who are still hesitant about the Chrome OS ecosystem.

samsung galaxy book go inline

Lets’s talk hardware. At the heart of Galaxy Book Go is the freshly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, while its 5G-ready sibling makes the upgrade to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip. The Qualcomm chip is paired with 4GB / 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB / 128GB of eUFS storage.

Samsung is aiming squarely at the Chromebook market, but armed with Windows 10

Thankfully, there’s a MicroSD slot for storage expansion. And oh, there’s support for Dolby Atmos too. Over at the front is a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display flanked by fairly slim bezels, while a 720p HD front camera is there to handle your video calling duties. There’s a 42.3Wh battery inside with support for 25W USB Type-C charging in tow.

samsung galaxy book go inline front

Samsung claims that the build of Galaxy Book Go is military-grade, and there is just one color on the table – silver. Port selection includes a pair of USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy Book Go lets you handle calls, messages, and even mirror the apps on your phone by pairing over the Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone apps.

samsung galaxy book go inline back

The Second Screen tool lets you pair the laptop with the Galaxy Tab S7 and use it as a secondary monitor. Quick Share functionality lets you share media and documents with your Galaxy smartphone without requiring an internet connection. Plus, support for quick pairing with wearable devices such as earbuds is also a part of the package.

View Galaxy Book Pro 360 at Samsung
 View Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
MSI announces a slew of laptops for creators and gamers
The Pulse GL76/66, Katana GF76/66, Sword 17/15 series have a compact and discrete design.
Mac mini with M1 chip
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini, MacBook Pro and more are on sale right now
Today’s best computer deals come from Amazon.com, where we have found several M1 powered Macs, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops on sale
iPad Pro 2021 vs iPad Pro 2020
Apple’s latest iPad Pro, Microsoft laptops and more are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, where have the latest 11-inch iPad Pro, Microsoft Surface laptops, and more devices on sale