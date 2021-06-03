Samsung is adding another always-on PC to its portfolio, and going by its asking price, it is quite a compelling package. Say hello to the Galaxy Book Go hitting the shelves starting June 10, and its more powerful sibling called the Galaxy Book Go 5G that arrives later this year. So, what’s special about this one?

Well, the starting price of just $349, a slim-and-light build, and a bunch of fairly convenient cross-device collaboration features. Of course, you get the full Windows 10 experience, which is great, especially for folks who are still hesitant about the Chrome OS ecosystem.

Lets’s talk hardware. At the heart of Galaxy Book Go is the freshly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, while its 5G-ready sibling makes the upgrade to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip. The Qualcomm chip is paired with 4GB / 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB / 128GB of eUFS storage.

Samsung is aiming squarely at the Chromebook market, but armed with Windows 10

Thankfully, there’s a MicroSD slot for storage expansion. And oh, there’s support for Dolby Atmos too. Over at the front is a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display flanked by fairly slim bezels, while a 720p HD front camera is there to handle your video calling duties. There’s a 42.3Wh battery inside with support for 25W USB Type-C charging in tow.

Samsung claims that the build of Galaxy Book Go is military-grade, and there is just one color on the table – silver. Port selection includes a pair of USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy Book Go lets you handle calls, messages, and even mirror the apps on your phone by pairing over the Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone apps.

The Second Screen tool lets you pair the laptop with the Galaxy Tab S7 and use it as a secondary monitor. Quick Share functionality lets you share media and documents with your Galaxy smartphone without requiring an internet connection. Plus, support for quick pairing with wearable devices such as earbuds is also a part of the package.