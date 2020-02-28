Samsung Galaxy S20 is a gorgeous phone that packs the most powerful silicon for smartphones out there and an impressive camera hardware as well. But starting at $999, the Samsung flagship also costs a pretty penny. However, if you’ve been looking for some rugged cases for the Galaxy S20, we have the task cut short for you. Here is our selection of the most rugged cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S20 case

The Spigen Tough Armor case for the Galaxy S20 involves a combination of TPU and polycarbonate in its build, and has been certified to offer military-grade MIL-STD 810G protection. It has raised edges to protect the screen and camera, and also has a kickstand built-in. Notably, it also supports wireless charging, which means you don’t have to worry about taking it off every now and then.

Buy: Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S20 case ($14.99)

Supcase Galaxy S20 UB Pro Rugged Case

The Supcase Galaxy S20 Unicorn Beetle Pro – or popularly known as just the UB case – also employs a composite TPU and polycarbonate build. It has a shock-proof bumper, built-in kickstand, rotatable holster clip, and texturized grip. Despite its bulky design, the Supcase Galaxy S20 UB case does not hinder wireless charging. It comes in black, purple, and blue colors.

Buy: Supcase Galaxy S20 Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case ($28)

Ringke Fusion X Galaxy S20 case

If you are looking for something that is rugged, but also lets you flaunt your new Galaxy S20’s design, then the Ringke Fusion is what you need. It has a clear case at the back and reinforced edges on the sides. It supports wireless charging too and comes in a beautiful Camo Black finish as well, aside from the usual black and space color.

Buy: Ringke Fusion X Galaxy S20 case ($7.99)

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Galaxy S20 Rugged Case

The ArmadilloTek Vanguard case for Galaxy S20 is the most rugged option on this list, as it meets 2X the requirements of the MIL-STD 810G military-grade durability test. It has a triple-layer protection system that employs the proprietary HoneyComb shock absorb design to keep the Galaxy S20 safe from mechanical damage. It also has a built-in kickstand for that added dash of versatility and is compatible with wireless charging too.

Buy: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Galaxy S20 Rugged Case ($18.98)

Urban Armor GEAR UAG Galaxy S20 case

If you want a rugged case that also adds some personality to your new Galaxy S20 while protecting it, the Urban Armor GEAR UAG case is where you should put your money. This MIL-STD 810G tested case utilizes a honeycomb design to absorb shock from accidental falls. More importantly, it doesn’t obstruct NFC or wireless charging, and also looks quite cool in its Forest Camo color option.

Buy: Urban Armor GEAR UAG Galaxy S20 case ($32.70)