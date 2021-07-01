Well, we can’t say that we weren’t expecting to get more leaks and rumors about Samsung’s upcoming foldables in these next few weeks. We have recently received leaked images of the clamshell-designed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and, most recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and what can we say? They’re just hot.

We are getting closer to the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z 3. Hence rumors and leaks will start to pop up every more often. The latest leak was posted by Digit.in, with the collaboration of a well-known leaker @OnLeaks. The new renders appear in three different color options: black, olive green, and a white or beige color variant.

We get a very detailed look at the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s supposed to arrive with an external 6.2-inch AMOLED and a 7.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O foldable display on the inside. Now, this last one comes as a huge bummer, as rumors had suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be Samsung’s first device to feature an under-display selfie camera with a 10MP sensor. It is also expected to feature three 12MP sensors on its triple camera setup.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also rumored to feature the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, 12/16GB RAM, and 256GB/512GB storage on the inside. In addition, the device is also supposed to be lighter than its predecessor, and it could measure 158.1 x 64.8 x 14.5mm when folded, 15.6mm if we include the camera, and 158.1 x 128.1 x 6.6mm when unfolded, or 7.7mm if you add the camera bump.

However, the most interesting detail about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that it could be 20 percent more affordable than its predecessor. The same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which’s also rumored to get an even more affordable LTE-only variant in the future.

Source SamMobile