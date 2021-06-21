We have already listed some of the best early Prime Day deals, including several Amazon Echo devices, and you can check them out over here. However, we have seen some more devices on sale for you to look at. First up, we have the gen-4 Amazon Echo with premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa selling for $60 after receiving a $40 discount, which represents 40 percent savings, and you can get yours in any of its three different color options. The smaller Echo Dot is also on sale, but this one is getting a massive 50 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $25 after a $35 discount.

If you’re looking for Echo variants, you will also find deals on the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with clock and Alexa hat’s currently getting a $25 discount, so that you can grab one for $35. This speaker brings all the great features of your regular Echo speakers, plus a built-in clock.

And if you’re looking to get one of these speakers into your kid’s room. The Echo Dot Kids, which features parental controls and has a lovely Tiger or Panda custom paint job, is getting the same $25 discount, meaning you can get it for the same price as the Echo Dot with a built-in clock. And if you want to save some more, you can also choose to go for the previous generation Echo Dot that’s getting a 50 percent discount, meaning you can get yours for $20. You can also add a new Echo Auto for $15 after a massive 70 percent discount, which translates into $35 savings. However, remember that you have to be a Prime Member to take full advantage of these Amazon Prime Day deals.