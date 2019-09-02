These are the iPhone 11 pre-order and availability dates

Apple recently invited the media to its iPhone 11 launch event on September 10, where three models are expected to update the current phones in the line-up. They are reportedly the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max (but there are other names on the table as well). As for when you will be able to grab the new iPhones, a recent report based on a tipster who claims to work at a major carrier reconfirms what Apple has been doing over the past several years and launches.

Pre-orders should start at the end of the launch week, on Friday, September 13. The pre-orders should deliver to customers, and the phones should be available in-store, the following Friday, September 20, which is really the standard for Apple.

The iPhones are not the only devices expected at the September 10 event. There are rumors of an Apple Watch Series 5, as well as the possibility of seeing the all new 16-inch MacBook Pro. There’s also chatter about a new iPad and iPad Pro.