Every single device in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is capable of wireless charging, and even though, wired charging may be faster, sometimes we just want a wireless charging pad on our desk to charge our device. There are several options available in the market, but we have selected the best options for you to choose what’s the better option for you.

Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand

Maybe the best option will always come directly from the same company that makes the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices. This wireless charging stand will get your device charged faster than any other alternative. It usually sells for $79.99, but you can get it for $52 or $63 on Amazon right now, depending on the color option you want. You will get a 15W charging speed in the Note 10 series as well, but other devices will charge at 12W. Whatever the case, you will also keep your device cool, since it comes with a built-in cooling fan.

Samsung Wireless Charger DUO Pad, Fast Charge 2.0

This option also comes from Samsung, and it’s usually found for $99.99. However, you can currently get yours for $58.18. This wireless charging pad comes with Fast Charge and Fast Charge 2.0, which means you can charge two devices simultaneously. Your Galaxy S20 can charge at 15W, while another phone or maybe your Galaxy Buds+ can charge wirelessly at 7.5W.

Anker Wireless Charger with USB-C, 15W Metal Fast Wireless Charging Pad

Another great option comes from Anker. Its wireless charger works with any device capable of receiving a Qi-enabled wireless charge, meaning that you can also charge your Galaxy S20 at 15W. It’s a less expensive option when compared to the wireless chargers from Samsung, and it may be just as good.

ESR Lounge Stand Wireless Charger

This is another nice option if you want to keep your Samsung Galaxy S20 charged wirelessly. It comes with a premium fabric design not only feels pleasant to the touch but adds a clean, modern look to your home or office. Unfortunately, it won’t give you 15W to charge your device since it tops off at 10W for your Android devices. It is available for $23.99, but remember that Amazon only gives free shipping in orders over $25.

AUKEY Wireless Power Bank

If you want wireless charging on the go, the AUKEY Wireless Power Bank may be the best option for you. It’s usually priced at $35, but right now, you can get it for $30. Its wireless charging capabilities top off at 5W, but you get an extra 8,000mAh to charge your device while traveling. You can always choose to connect some wires, and you will get 18W wired charging, that’s still not as fast as the latest 25 Fast Charger from Samsung, but it’s an option you should consider.