We’re not always on the go. Sometimes, we take our time to sit back and relax on our couch or in our bed to watch a good series or a movie. This is going to be even better if we have one of the best TVs in the market. Here we have a selection of some of the best options available.

TCL 65S405

This is one of the best smart TVs you can get, that will give you great performance without having to spend so much. These devices come in different sizes, they are HDR-10 compatible, and they have LED technology. They may be the best for budget-conscious gamers, and just remember that you can get these for a little more than $500.

Hisense 65H8F

Another budget-friendly option. These new Hisense smart TVs are offering great picture and sound quality for an affordable price. If you love watching series and movies, this may be the best option for you. It has an LED screen, it’s also HDR-10 compatible, and it includes Dolby Vision. The best part is that it will only cost you $600.

Vizio M Series Quantum

This 65-inch TV comes with an LCD Quantum Dot display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has great vibrant colors, even better HDR performance and it’s usually found for less than $1,000. Its audio quality is not great, but you can call it decent. It includes all the smart-TV features that matter and you also get free content. Maybe the only downside may be the design found in its remote control, but we bet you’ll get used to it with time. It is great for both Android or iOS users, since it comes with a built-in Chromecast and its SmartCast software includes Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.

Sony XBR64X900F

Sony has always been great with its screens, and their smart TVs aren’t going to be an exception. These TVs come with OLED displays that have great HDR performance and their Acoustic Surface Audio system is amazing. It comes with Android Oreo and 4 HDMI ports. Now, this TV is also expensive, since its price is close to $3000, but if you act fast, you can get it for $1,000 off.

Samsung QN65Q6FN

Samsung is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, so no wonder they also have one of the best smart TVs available. These TVs can usually be found for $2000. It will give you great picture quality and a whole suite of smart features. This device has a QLED screen, and it may be a bit pricey, but you won’t regret spending those extra bucks.

LG OLED55C9PUA

LG also has an interesting option for you, their LOED TV AI ThinQ. It also comes with an OLED screen and a price close to $2000 for the 55″ model. You can get a larger real state, but that also implies having to pay a bit more. This TV gives us the best performance of all the devices in the list. Its display is impeccable, and it also has great sound. If you like digital assistants, this device comes with the Google Assistant and Alexa integrated, and you also get solid smart TV features.

