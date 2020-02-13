The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra come with their own plastic screen protector. However, the quality is not that great. Hence, we have compiled a list of the best screen protectors for the trio.
Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20
Starting with the cheapest of the three phones that start at $1000. Here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20:
UniqueMe screen protector
Considering the 120Hz refresh rate on the panel, you’d not want a screen protector to get in the way of your smooth experience. The UniqueMe screen protector for the Galaxy S20 comes allows for high phone responsiveness. It will keep your new $1000-phone safe from scratches. Moreover, the pack includes three films.
Buy UniqueMe screen protector ($8.34)
AsBelt screen protector
The AsBelt screen protector for the Galaxy S20 is case-friendly. Its size is smaller so that there is enough space to work with the case, whilst providing maximum protection. It is fingerprint sensor compatible to let you enjoy a true touch-sensitive and in-display fingerprint unlock experience.
Buy AsBellt screen protector ($15)
Olixar tempered glass
The Olixar tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S20 comes with curved edges designed to provide edge-to-edge protection for the display. It is designed to be compatible with the in-screen fingerprint reader.
Buy Olixar tempered glass screen protector ($20)
Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20+
The Samsung Galaxy S20+ price starts at $1200. You’d want to protect that premium piece of tech. Hence, here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20+:
Spigen Neoflex screen protector
Spigen products are renowned for the good. The Neoflex screen protectors are made with a flexible TPU film. It is thin enough to keep the overall experience with touch sensitivity, display clarity, and fingerprint sensor smooth.
LK TPU film
It is ideal for those who are looking to keep their new device scratch-free. The LK TPU film comes equipped with an oleophobic coating that keeps fingerprint smudges away as well. It is ultrathin.
Tamoria tempered glass
The Tamoria tempered glass tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy S20+ supports full coverage. It comes with features such as anti-scratch, bubble-free, yellow-resistant and making sure your device will have the Edge to Edge screen protection. It is case-friendly as well.
Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 Ultra
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the costliest flagship device from Samsung this year. The $1400-phone demands to be protected. Hence, here are the best Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors:
Spigen NeoFlex HD
Another Spigen product in the list, the NeoFlex HD is made with a flexible TPU film. It is case-friendly while providing a smooth experience with touch sensitivity, display clarity, and the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
Zeking TPU film
A TPU film is for someone who is not in the market for a tempered glass but wants protection for his smartphone. The Zeking TPU film comes with an oleophobic coating keeping fingerprint smudges away as well.
ESR tempered glass
The ESR tempered glass can withstand up to 11 lbs. of pressure for serious protection. It comes with an oil-repelling coating that lets you clean away finger fingerprints and grime with just a wipe.