Many of us still own the Galaxy S20 series smartphone, even though Samsung has moved to the Galaxy S22 series. It is likely that most of you are still using the plastic screen protector that Samsung shipped with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra have their own plastic screen protector. However, its quality isn't that great. Therefore, we've compiled a list of the best screen protectors for the trio.

Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20

Starting with the cheapest of the three phones, here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20:

REFUN Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S20 Considering the 120Hz refresh rate on the panel, you’d not want a screen protector to get in the way of your smooth experience. The REFUN screen protector for the Galaxy S20 comes allows for high phone responsiveness. It will keep your smartphone safe from scratches. Moreover, the pack includes three films. View at Amazon

Supershieldz Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S20 The Supershieldz screen protector for Galaxy S20 is made out of high-quality TPU film for easy installation and leaves no residue when removed. Its size is smaller so that there is enough space to work with the case, whilst providing maximum protection. It is fingerprint sensor compatible to let you enjoy a true touch-sensitive and in-display fingerprint unlock experience. View at Amazon

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S20 The Olixar tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S20 comes with curved edges designed to provide edge-to-edge protection for the display. It is designed to be compatible with the in-screen fingerprint reader. View at Amazon

Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ price was priced at $1200 at launch, and you’d want to protect that premium piece of tech even today. Hence, here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20+:

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Spigen products are renowned for the good. The Neoflex screen protectors are made with a flexible TPU film. It is thin enough to keep the overall experience with touch sensitivity, display clarity, and fingerprint sensor smooth. View at Amazon

LK TPU film for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus It is ideal for those who are looking to keep their new device scratch-free. The LK TPU film comes equipped with an oleophobic coating that keeps fingerprint smudges away as well. It is ultrathin. View at Amazon

LETANG Tempered Glass for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus This tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy S20 Plus supports full coverage. It comes with features such as anti-scratch, bubble-free, yellow-resistant and making sure your device will have the Edge to Edge screen protection. It is case-friendly as well. View at Amazon

Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here are the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Another Spigen product in the list, the NeoFlex HD is made with a flexible TPU film. It is case-friendly while providing a smooth experience with touch sensitivity, display clarity, and the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. View at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G A TPU film is for someone who is not in the market for a tempered glass but wants protection for his smartphone. The Zeking TPU film comes with an oleophobic coating keeping fingerprint smudges away as well. View at Amazon

AFSKU Tempered Glass for Galaxy S20 Ultra The AFSKU tempered glass for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features 9H hardness and is 3 times Stronger Scratch resistant. It is only 0.26mm thick, providing a "True Touch" feel and resilience, which supports ultrasonic fingerprint. The pack includes two screen protectors and two camera protectors. View at Amazon

So which Samsung Galaxy S20 screen protector are you going to buy? Let us know in the comments section below!