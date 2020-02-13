The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra come with their own plastic screen protector. However, the quality is not that great. Hence, we have compiled a list of the best screen protectors for the trio.

Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20

Starting with the cheapest of the three phones that start at $1000. Here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20:

UniqueMe screen protector

Considering the 120Hz refresh rate on the panel, you’d not want a screen protector to get in the way of your smooth experience. The UniqueMe screen protector for the Galaxy S20 comes allows for high phone responsiveness. It will keep your new $1000-phone safe from scratches. Moreover, the pack includes three films.

Buy UniqueMe screen protector ($8.34)

AsBelt screen protector

The AsBelt screen protector for the Galaxy S20 is case-friendly. Its size is smaller so that there is enough space to work with the case, whilst providing maximum protection. It is fingerprint sensor compatible to let you enjoy a true touch-sensitive and in-display fingerprint unlock experience.

Buy AsBellt screen protector ($15)

Olixar tempered glass

The Olixar tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S20 comes with curved edges designed to provide edge-to-edge protection for the display. It is designed to be compatible with the in-screen fingerprint reader.

Buy Olixar tempered glass screen protector ($20)

Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ price starts at $1200. You’d want to protect that premium piece of tech. Hence, here are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20+:

Spigen Neoflex screen protector

Spigen products are renowned for the good. The Neoflex screen protectors are made with a flexible TPU film. It is thin enough to keep the overall experience with touch sensitivity, display clarity, and fingerprint sensor smooth.

Buy Spigen Neoflex ($25)

LK TPU film

It is ideal for those who are looking to keep their new device scratch-free. The LK TPU film comes equipped with an oleophobic coating that keeps fingerprint smudges away as well. It is ultrathin.

Buy LK TPU film ($10)

Tamoria tempered glass

The Tamoria tempered glass tempered glass screen protector for Galaxy S20+ supports full coverage. It comes with features such as anti-scratch, bubble-free, yellow-resistant and making sure your device will have the Edge to Edge screen protection. It is case-friendly as well.

Buy Tamoria tempered glass

Best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the costliest flagship device from Samsung this year. The $1400-phone demands to be protected. Hence, here are the best Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors:

Spigen NeoFlex HD

Another Spigen product in the list, the NeoFlex HD is made with a flexible TPU film. It is case-friendly while providing a smooth experience with touch sensitivity, display clarity, and the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Buy Spigen NeoFlex HD ($25)

Zeking TPU film

A TPU film is for someone who is not in the market for a tempered glass but wants protection for his smartphone. The Zeking TPU film comes with an oleophobic coating keeping fingerprint smudges away as well.

Buy Zeking TPU film ($7)

ESR tempered glass

The ESR tempered glass can withstand up to 11 lbs. of pressure for serious protection. It comes with an oil-repelling coating that lets you clean away finger fingerprints and grime with just a wipe.

Buy ESR tempered glass ($14)