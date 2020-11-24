Well, we have already taken a look at some of the best Samsung deals available in yesterday’s deals post, but this time we will be focusing on the best Samsung has to offer. Once again, we will start with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. You can get this device for just $1,000 unlocked, or you can choose your phone locked to any major carrier in the US. You can also choose between the Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color options, and you can even customize your hinge. However, you will have to trade in an eligible device to get this price, as Samsung’s new foldable is still priced at $2,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series are also getting huge discounts when you decide to trade an eligible device. We find the Samsung Galaxy Note 50 starting at $250, while the Ultra is available from $550. Lime we mentioned before, you can get the unlocked version or get your device locked to your favorite network. Remember that both devices come with 128GB storage, while only the Note 20 Ultra gives you the option to go up to 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts at $140 with the Galaxy S20 FE. Next, the Galaxy S20 can be yours for just $390, the Galaxy S20+ starts at $540, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra can be yours for just $740. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

However, you can also get a new 5G phone if you go for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and the A51 5G. the A71 5G is currently selling for $265, while the A51 5G can be yours for $165. Just remember that these prices drop when you trade in your current device.



Moving on from phones, we find several accessories that are worth considering. First, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can be yours starting at $140 or go for the Titanium version for $300, down from their $400 and $600 price tags. You will also have to choose between the 41mm and the 45mm version, and remember to choose between a Leather, a Quick Change and Sport & Hybrid band for your watch, with five different color options to choose from, while the case of the watch is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. Now, you can get these prices when you trade in a watch, a phone, or a tablet, and the same applies to the following.

Now, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Active 2 for just $30 with $220 savings in its Bluetooth-only version, and you have three color options to choose from. The LTE version of the Galaxy Active Watch 2 is also on sale, with the same $220 discount with an eligible trade-in, which leaves it at $160. The Original Galaxy Watch can be yours for $125 in its Bluetooth-only version or get LTE connectivity for $175.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are including $30 instant savings, but you can make the price drop all the way down to $120 with an eligible trade-in. They come in four color options, with an ergonomic design that will allow you to wear them throughout the day. The less expensive Galaxy Buds are getting $40 instant savings, but a trade-in will leave them at just $90, and they come in five color options for you to choose from. You can also get a Wireless Charger Pad Trio for your Samsung devices, as you can get it now for $70 with $20 savings.

Deals don’t stop there, as we also find deals on the Galaxy Book Flex, Book Ion, and Book S. The Galaxy Book Flex is currently available for $750, the Book Ion is selling for just $600, and the Book S can be yours for $350. However, prices will change depending on the display size you choose, as well as how much storage you need.

You can choose to get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, or the Galaxy Tab S7, or other tablets since they’re also getting some interesting discounts. The Galaxy Tab S7+ starts at $350, with $500 savings with eligible trade-in and Samsung financing. The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $150 with 128GB storage, and there are more options, which include the Galaxy Tab S6 and the Galaxy Tab A7 that you should also consider, in case you want to spend less on a new tablet.

Finally, there are also discounts applied to Samsung’s Smart TVs, like the 65-inch Class Q900TS 8K UHD HDR Smart TV, which is currently getting a $1,500 discount, leaving it at $4,000. The Frame UHD QLED Smart TV is currently available for $1,016.04 after a $232.99 discount in its 50-inch version. The 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series 4K Smart TV can be yours for $598 with $152 savings, the 50-inch Class QLED Q80T Series is selling for $848 with a $252 discount, and finally, the 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series is getting a $702 discount, leaving it at $1,498.