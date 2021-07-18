With the disappearance of Huawei from the international market, Oppo, with its well-rounded phones, has found an opportunity to acquire a part of the market share. But with their devices not being officially sold in the United States, finding the best phone to buy can be difficult. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of nine of the best Oppo phones you can buy across varying price points.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

The Find X3 Pro is the best smartphone Oppo has to offer. So if you aren’t considering gadgets from Samsung, this is a device you should look at before making your purchase. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel that refreshes at 120Hz and a quad-camera setup that includes two 50MP sensors, one Wide and another Ultra-wide, a 13MP Telephoto camera, and a 3MP microlens camera that allows for magnifications of up to 60 times. These components are powered by a Snapdragon 888 and supported with a 4500mAh cell that can use Oppo’s SuperVOOC standard for 65W charging.

Oppo Find X3 Pro The best device that Oppo has to offer. It will provide an experience that will not let you down. View at Amazon

Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G

While the Find X3 Pro is currently the best phone in Oppo’s camp, the Find X2 Pro from last year is no weak competitor. This older generation flagship device packs in specifications that still make it a respectable device on the market. On this device, you’ll find a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP wide camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 13MP periscope camera. The hardware on this model depends upon a Snapdragon 865 and a 4,260mAh cell.

Oppo Find X2 Pro The Find X2 Pro is last year's flagship device that can still hold its own in 2021. Its unique vegan leather finish helps separate it from the crowd. View at Amazon

Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G

If you’re looking to save some cash but don’t want to miss out on a whole lot, the Find X3 Neo 5G is the next best phone Oppo has on offer. It features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that refreshes at 90Hz and a quad-camera setup that features a 50MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 865 processor and a 4,500mAh cell.

Oppo Find X3 Neo A device similar to the Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Neo makes the right compromises to achieve a lower price point and still manages to offer a great user experience. View at Amazon

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

The Reno 6 Pro is a smartphone from the camera-focused series that Oppo manufactures. It features a curved 6.55-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The headlining feature set of this device is made possible by a quad-camera array that includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro and depth sensors, and a variety of AI-focused features Oppo provides. There is also a 32MP front-facing sensor.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro A premium mid-ranger that focuses on offering AI-assisted camera features and degree of performance to ensure a great user experience. View at Amazon

Oppo Reno 6 5G

A toned-down version of the Reno 6 Pro, the Reno 6 sports a flat 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset. You can expect the device to offer a camera experience similar to its more expensive counterpart as it features an identical array of sensors minus the 2MP depth sensor. This model has a 4,300mAh cell and supports 65W fast charging for those always on the move.

Oppo Reno 6 A toned-down model of the Reno 6 Pro, this device offers a slightly lower level of performance while maintaining the overall camera experience. View at Amazon

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

The Reno 5 Pro 5G is last year’s model that’s available around the price of the Reno 6 5G but is worth considering if you want a device that has a premium look and feel. The Dimensity 1000+ SoC on this phone is comparable to the Dimensity 900 in the previously listed device. The camera array on this device features a quad-setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro and mono sensors.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro The Reno 5 Pro 5G is a device that offers a premium look and in-hand feel, with hardware capable of handling day-to-day tasks with ease. View at Amazon

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G

Oppo’s Reno 4 Pro 5G is another model released last year and is the option to look at if you want a Snapdragon processor in your smartphone. The 765G is a capable unit that powers the large 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED panel. It’s also responsible for handling the AI processing that Oppo performs on the images captured by the triple-camera setup, headlined by a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and supported by a 12MP wide camera and 13MP telephoto lens.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Released in the middle of 2020, the Reno 4 Pro is the device to consider buying if you're looking for a budget Oppo device with a Snapdragon processor. View at Amazon

Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G

The Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G is the device you should look at if you’re looking to get a 120Hz screen at an affordable price point. The device uses a Dimensity 800 processor and depends upon a 4,000mAh cell. Its rear camera setup includes a four-sensor configuration consisting of a 48MP lens, 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP vintage portrait monochrome lens.

Oppo Reno 4 Z The Reno 4 Z 5G is the device to get if you want a 120Hz display and a chip that can support it without breaking the bank. View at Amazon

Oppo A74 5G

The A74 5G is the device to pick if you are looking for a phone that is enjoyable to use when scrolling through various social networks and performing non-intensive tasks. With a 6.5-inch FHD LCD that refreshes at 90Hz, the smartphone will provide a great visual experience. The device features a Snapdragon 480 5G to handle processing and has a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP sensor. Its 5,000 mAh battery and low-load SoC will keep your device going for hours.

Oppo A74 The A74 5G is the Oppo phone to pick if you need a device with decent battery life and acceptable performance. View at Amazon

If you’re looking to get one of the best Android experiences, the Find X3 Pro is a device you should consider buying, and if you’re in the sub-$600 market, the Reno series of devices are worth their asking price, provided they support your carrier of choice.