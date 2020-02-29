The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a great device, but you also need great audio for consuming media, for gaming, or just to listen to your favorite beats. With that in mind, we have selected some of the best headphones you can get to enjoy your new Galaxy device even more.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones



These wireless headphones are the best choice, as simple as that. They have amazing sound, active noise cancelation that’s second to none. They’re also extremely comfortable so that you can use them all day, and the best part is that its battery will give you 30 hours straight of non-stop music. Maybe the only downside of these headphones is that they won’t give you the best experience while in a phone call, and yes, you can say that they are a bit expensive, as they arrive with a $298 price tag.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds



Yes, another great product from Sony. These wireless earbuds also come with fantastic noise cancelation, great sound. These Earbuds can also go for 24hrs with the help of their charging case, and man do they look good. Unfortunately, they’re also a bit pricy at $228.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+



Well, you’re going to use a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone, why not pair it with earphones produces by the same company. If you don’t really mind a limited bass sound and rather fussy controls, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are a great choice for $150. They have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Qi wireless charging, as well as fast charging, excellent battery life that can go on for 22 hours, and decent sound.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds



Another great choice. These Alexa enabled wireless earbuds usually sell for $150, but they get discounts all the time on Amazon. For example, right now, you can get them for just $90. They will give you amazing call quality, a companion app that allows sound customization, decent battery life, and they’re very comfortable to wear. On the downside, the charging case provides a cumbersome experience the first times you want to open it, but you will get used to it.