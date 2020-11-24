The Black Friday deals season is in full swing right now, and if you’re looking to score some deals on audio equipment, it can be a tedious task to find the best ones on Amazon, Best Buy or any other retailer of your choice. To save you the hassle, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals across a wide range of audio products, ranging from premium headphones affordable true wireless earbuds at different price points. Let’s get straight into it:

Best Black Friday deals on premium over-ear headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones build on the success of a widely acclaimed predecessor and further refine the formula by adding support for seamless multi-device pairing. Usually priced at $349.99, you can currently snag them at a sweet discounted price of $278, which is not too shabby for a device that launched barely a month ago.

However, if that asking price is too much, you can get the older Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones and enjoy their terrific noise cancellation output. Originally launched for over $300, you can buy one from Amazon at $224.99 right now.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

However, if you’re a Bose fan and like the sonic signature of its audio products, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are one of the best noise cancelling headphones you’ll find out there. They usually go for $299, but right now, you purchase them for $199. Another option from the house of Bose are the noise-cancelling Headphones 700, which are currently up for grabs at $299, down from their usual asking price of $379.

Black Friday deals on affordable noise cancelling earphones

Jabra Elite 85h Noise-Canceling Headphones (L) and Sennheiser HD 458BT Noise Cancelling Headphones (R)

If noise cancellation is your top priority, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on ANC headphones, there are few awesome deals for you as well. The Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are a great pair of water-resistant headphones that are currently available at $149.99, down from their usual price tag of $249,99 on Amazon.

An even more affordable alternative are the Sennheiser – HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. They offer a 30 hour battery life, support a wide range of audio codec, and are available at an irresistible price of just $99 right now, a straight 50% discount on their normal price.

Best Black Friday deals on Premium TWS Earbuds

Jabra Elite 75t, Sony WF-1000XM3 and Apple AirPods Pro

One of the best Black Friday deals you can find on premium true wireless earbuds begins with a surprising name – Apple. Armed with active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro are currently up for grabs at just $199.99, down from the normal asking price of $250 on Best Buy.

If you’re looking at an alternative, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have received widespread acclaim for their design, audio quality and ANC output. Right now, they are available at $168, way below their regular pricing of $229.99. Another solid alternative are the Jabra Elite 75t noise cancelling earbuds. These solid pair of long-lasting earbuds can be yours for $139.99, down from their street price of $179.99.

Best Black Friday Deal on Mid-Range TWS Earbuds

Powerbeats Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and, Jaybird Vista True earbuds

You don’t always have to spend a ton of cash on a pair of decent wireless earbuds. Right now, the best deal you can get on TWS earbuds are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These bean-shaped earbuds offer ANC and are currently available for just $119.99 with a trade-in offer on Samsung’s website, juch lower than their usual $170 asking price. In case you’re fine without ANC, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are a terrific value at $89.99, down from their regular market value of $149.99 via a trade-in discount.

If you happen to be a fitness enthusiast, the Jaybird Vista are a great pair of waterproof earbuds with military-grade durability that are currently on sale for just $99.99, far below their street price of $179.99. And if your priority is a thumping audio and high comfort, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are a good bargain at $159.99, which is quite a discount on their regular price of $249.99 on best Buy.

Best Black Friday Deals on Affordable TWS earbuds

Sony WF-XB700, Jabra Elite 65t, Skullcandy Sesh Evo and JBL Tune 225 TWS earbuds

If you are on the lookout of an affordable pair of TWS earbuds, the Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS with its thumping bass output and comfortable in-ear design are the best option right. Usually going for $130, their discounted price of $68 makes them a great purchase. Another affordable pair of TWS earbuds that offer great sound quality are the Jabra Elite 65t, which are currently going for just $69.99 at the moment, way below their street value of $120.

Another great TWS earbuds option, but one with a lot of AI smarts, are Amazon’s own Echo Buds with always-on Alexa. They also rely on Bose’s Active Noise Reduction technology to filter out unnecessary audio signals. Right now, they can be purchased at $79.99, down from their normal price of $130.

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo come in a variety of vibrant colors, offer a balanced sound output and are currently up for grabs at a dirt-cheap price of just $24.99, much lower than their regular asking price of $59.99 on Best Buy.

You can also check out the Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds , which are currently going for $34.99, which is a sweet price from their value of $84.99 on Best Buy. Going a tad higher up the hierarchy, the JBL Tune 225TWS offer a stem design and a promise of better audio quality for $49.99, which is a straight 50% discount on their normal $49.99 price tag.