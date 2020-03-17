We have seen quite a few gaming phone launches in 2020 so far. From a 144Hz refresh rate to “Monster Touch” buttons, we have seen some extraordinary features from these phones. Gaming phones, in general, pack the highest-end specs. The phones mentioned in this list have the same chipset. However, there are quite a few differences between them as well.

Best gaming phones in 2020

For reference, this list only includes the gaming phones launched in 2020. Further, we have only mentioned the specs that make these gaming phones game better. Hence, we have not mentioned the camera specification of the phones.

While we wait for the Lenovo Legion phone, here are the best gaming phones in 2020 we have seen so far.

Nubia Red Magic 5G

The handset is the world’s first phone to offer a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Nubia’s offering features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (1080 x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also TUV Rheinland certified for cutting down blue light exposure.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It comes with up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Aside from the usual array of liquid cooling components, the Red Magic 5G comes with an internal 15,000RPM fan to keep things cool and make it game better.

Further, it comes equipped with two capacitive shoulder buttons that provide haptic feedback and offer a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The gaming phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W air-cooled turbo fast charge technology. It is one of the best gaming phones in 2020 so far.

Black Shark 3/3 Pro

The Pro variant comes with a 7.1-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,120 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90HZ refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate, which means better response time while gaming. The panel has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and supports the MEMC motion compensation technology.

The Black Shark 3 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC as well. It comes with 256GB of onboard UFS 2.0 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Moreover, the Black Shark 3 Pro features pop-up shoulder buttons to act as trigger buttons while gaming. These are made to provide a console controller-like gaming experience. Further, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging support and can also be topped up at 18W output via the magnetic charging dock.

iQOO 3

The iQOO 3 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with 409 PPI density and an aspect ratio of 20:9 ratio. It supports HDR10+ and 180Hz touch-sensing. However, the refresh rate remains at 60Hz.

The iQOO 3 is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The side features two pressure sensitive areas called “Monster Touch” buttons, allowing users, according to the company, to “perform multi-finger operations during gameplay, and offer better grip and comfort”.

The gaming phone packs a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W SUPER FlashCharge technology.