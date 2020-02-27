We have selected some of the best accessories you can get for your recently purchased Samsung Galaxy S20. Remember that most of these will help you keep your device safe, and others will make it easier for you to get the best out of your device.

Cases

The first accessory you need to get for your Galaxy S20 is something that will protect it against falls or scratches.

A phone case may be the first thing you may want to get to prevent any accidents from happening. There are several options for you to choose from, and it will only depend on your taste. We have selected a few, so you can check them out and compare. Depending on the level of protection you want, you may pay from as little as $10 or go up to $50.

Screen Protector

Another essential accessory is a screen protector. This will keep your display safe from unwanted scratches, or you can risk having it without one. Whatever the case, ArmorSuit has some MilitaryShield anti-glare screen protector that won’t get in the way of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and they’re just under $8.

PopSocket

Some people don’t really like PopSockets, but if you feel like you need one, the best option can be found for $9.99 on Amazon right now, and it comes in several designs. It will help you text with one hand, take better photos, and watch content without having to hold your phone.

Chargers

These devices indeed come with a massive battery, but it’s better to be prepared for whatever life may throw at you. To keep your device going, you can get the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $50, and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

If you want to forget the wires, the Samsung Wireless Charger Stand will charge your device slower than the previously mentioned fast charger, and you would also have to pay $30 more, but yeah, the choice is yours.

For your car

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder will let you lock or release your device with one touch, and its adjustable telescopic arm will let you place it in the best spot for you. It is just a little under $25, and yes, it is compatible with your Samsung Galaxy S20.

There is a 45W dual car charger from Samsung on the way, but while it arrives, you can go for the Spigen SteadiBoost 45W Fast USB-C car charger with Power Delivery 3.0 that will keep your phone and another device charged while on the road, and it’s just $20.

Storage

The Galaxy S20 series already comes with tons of storage space inside, but you can always go for more. The SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC will give you more storage space so you can record as many videos as you want and download as much as you want without worrying too much.

Buy SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC

Wearables

There are plenty of wireless earphones and earbuds in the market, but what better than using your Samsung Galaxy S20 with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+. These are an excellent option, they are selling for $150 on Amazon, and you have four color options to choose from.

You can also complete your Samsung experience with a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. This smartwatch is available for $269 at Amazon, meaning you save $30 from its original $300 price tag. It includes Auto Workout Tracking, GPS, and a battery that can go for five days straight with just one charge.