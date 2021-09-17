The day has come. You can now pre-order your new iPhone 13 in any of its four different variants. You can get yours directly from the Apple Store, where you will find some interesting discounts and trade-in offers, but you can also choose to get your new device directly from your carrier since they’re always coming up with new ways to help you save on your new devices.

Apple Store

You can currently get your new iPhone at the Apple store. Pre-order kicks off at 8:00 am Eastern, but hurry up, as these new devices will sell like crazy. If you choose to get your new iPhone 13 model directly from Apple, you will find special carrier deals that will allow you to save up to $1,000. These savings are achieved when you choose to get your device locked on AT&T’s network, while Verizon offers $800 savings, and T-Mobile and Sprint, now part of T-Mobile, will let you save $700 or more depending on several conditions.

AT&T

We then head over to AT&T, where any customer, new or existing, can get an iPhone 13 variant with massive savings. For example, you can get your new 13 Pro or the 13 mini for $0, and now, this is no mistake. I repeat you can get your new iPhone 13 Pro or the 13 mini for $0, but of course, there’s a catch. You will first have to trade in an eligible device when on an unlimited plan and purchased on an installment plan.

These conditions will also get you massive savings on the iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro Max, as these two models will be available for just $99 after a $1,000 and $700 discount, respectively. And deals don’t stop there, as you will also be available to take advantage of a $200 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7 when they buy two units, with a new line and an installment plan as a requirement.

Finally, if you want to get your new iPhone on Cricket wireless, you will have to wait until September 24, where you will also get amazing savings with eligible trade-ins. You can also head over to https://tradein.att.com/ to find out how much you can get for your device.

Verizon

If you’d rather get your new iPhone 13 on Verizon’s network, you will find that you will also be allowed to trade in your current devices to shave some bucks off the final price tag. Further, Verizon is also accepting damaged phones, so don’t worry if your current device suffered an accident. You can still make something out of it.

In case you’re interested in getting a new iPhone 13 model on an installment plan, you will find that the iPhone 13 mini starts at $23.33/mo for 30 months on Verizon device payment. The iPhone 13 starts at $26.66/mo for 30 months. If you’re interested in the higher-end models, you will be able to get your new 13 Pro and Pro Max for $33.33 and $36.66/mo for 30 months.

Verizon is also selling the latest gen-9 iPad and iPad mini 6 for $15.33 and $21.66/mo for 30 months. However, you can get up to $250 off your new iPad after purchasing your new iPhone 13 or get up to $150 off your new Apple Watch Series 7. Plus, Apple Music will be free for those who join the Get More Unlimited plan.

T-Mobile

Finally, T-Mobile will also let you get an iPhone 13 Pro for free, well, kinda. To take advantage of this offer, you will have to trade in an eligible device, and you will have to become part of the Magenta Max plan. T-Mobile will then give you 30 monthly bill credits on your Max plan. T-Mobile also allows you to upgrade your device forever, when the Forever Upgrade program from T-Mobile will lock your phone’s trade-in value in up to $800. In other words, it will be easier for you to upgrade your device every year unless smartphone companies decide to increase the pricing in future iterations of your favorite phones.

