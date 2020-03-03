Foldable devices are becoming more and more popular, but that doesn’t mean that they’re the best phones around. Apart from the fact that they don’t include the best specs available, they tend to be a bit fragile. So, if you have already decided that you want a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and you are certain that you want to spend more than $1,000 on one, then you should at least get it with a protective case. We have selected some of the best options available in the market so you can choose which one fits your needs and taste.

This option comes directly from the makers of your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It is also the most expensive case you can get, but at least you know that your foldable device will have genuine leather phone protection. This case will also make your device easy-to-hold and a more comfortable grip for you. Maybe the most important downside for this device, apart from its $79 price tag, is the fact that it has limited impact resistance.



Now, this may be one of the best options for those looking for real protection for their devices. The Case-Mate Tough Flip will withstand drops from up to 10 feet, and it also comes with a grippy design and its Powershare compatible. However, you will have to deal with its bulky feel and stiff cover buttons, but for $40 on Amazon, it’s a case to consider.

Leaving out the fact that this protective case only comes in black, it is also an excellent choice to keep your Galaxy Z Flip away from scratches. This protective case supports magnetic car mounts. It has button cut-outs so that you press the device’s buttons directly and its slip fit will let you remove the case or put it back on without a huge effort. This case is available for $30. However, they will be back in stock until April.

Maybe a limited lifetime warranty is what you need, and if that’s your looking for, then this is the case for you. OtterBox has already proven that they make some great protective cases. This one comes in black or clear so that you can show off your Galaxy Z Flip, and it’s PowerShare compatible. Unfortunately, it is not that great handling falls, its clear plastic discolors quickly, and that’s not what you want when you’re buying a $50 case.

Another case option comes with a crocodile leather pattern. This leather phone case cover pouch with magnetic closure for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is just $20. It comes in three color options, and also includes soft inner lining to provide excellent protection from dirt and scratches. Just be careful whenever you take the device out of the case to answer a call or consume media.

Now, which one do you think is the best for your new Galaxy Z Flip?