The largest network in the United States is also working hard to give its customers one of the best 5G networks available today. However, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is not available for just any smartphone since it. We have listed the 5G enabled devices that you can get, as well as the deals and plans available for you.

Before we start our list, we want you to know that Verizon’s 5G network is already up and running in 30 cities of the United States, with more to come as time passes. Some of their data plans will grant you 5G access at no extra charge. This new network has promised average download speeds of 450Mbps download speeds, but it can, and it will surely improve with time.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Now, we start with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is basically the best 5G enabled smartphone. It can work on both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks, plus, you can choose between two color variants, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray. Inside, you find 12GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage options or 16GB RAM in the 512GB variant with an Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor depending on whether you get the global or the US variant. Its massive 5,000mAh battery will give you up to 37hts of usage time or up to 12 days of standby time.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also arrives with one of the best cameras available right now, and maybe the best part is that you can get it for 24 monthly payments of $58.33. Now, if that wasn’t compelling enough, you can also get S20+ 5G for free with a new line. You could also upgrade and get up to $300 off with select trade-in. Plus, get 5G access at no extra charge. Just remember that an Unlimited plan is a must, but we’ll mention those in a bit.

You can also save up to $1050 on a second Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra when you add two of these devices with monthly device payments to your cart and add one of them as a new smartphone line on an unlimited plan to your account. The $1050 would be credited to your account for over 24 months, which means $43.75 a month.

Last but not least, you can save $300 with select trade-in devices when you upgrade. For this, you need to add a Galaxy S20 Ultra to your cart as an upgrade to any Unlimited plan, then select your device, and depending on your trade-in, you will get up to $300 credited to your account over the same 24 months.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is also a great 5G alternative for Verizon customers. You can get this device for $1,300 or pay $45.83 a month for 24 months for the 256GB version. You get three color options that include Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Glow.

You can save $200 of this device when you add a Galaxy Note 10+ 5G with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart. You will then get $200 credited to your account for over 24 months. You can also get a $150 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon Unlimited. Here you must add the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G to your cart and activate a service line with Verizon Unlimited on a new device. After checkout, you must then visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter and enter code LEAP150 and fill any other necessary information. You would get your prepaid Mastercard within eight weeks.

Another option is saving up to $500 by trading in a smartphone thirty days after checkout, but the device has to be found in the selected devices list that’s found on Verizon’s site. You get $500 credited to your account over 24 months if you get a new line or up to $300 when you upgrade.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

This device is no longer available from Verizon; however, you can still get it on Amazon. You can get one for $699, and it includes 8GB RAM and 256GB, and it still includes a US Warranty. It is a great device, even though it was launched over a year ago. It comes with a great battery, wireless and reverse wireless charging, a great camera, and it still looks cool.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Another decent 5G device, and that won’t make you break the back, is the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. This device comes with 128GB storage, and it can be yours for 24 monthly payments od $41.66. You can also get a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you add this device to your cart and active on a new smartphone line of Verizon Unlimited. The same trade-in offer is valid for this device as it is for the previously mentioned smartphones.

Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, expandable storage via dedicated microSDXC slot. You still find a 3.5mm audio jack in this device, and its main camera includes a 12MP standard, a 12MP telephoto, and a 16MP ultrawide sensor, which means that you will also get decent photography and video with 2160p resolution at 30 or 60fps and 1080p at 30, 60 or 240fps.

Purchase LG V50 ThinQ

Moto Z4 with 5G Moto Mod

Last but not least, a 5G smartphone on a budget. The Moto Z4 with 128GB storage can be yours for just $500 or 24 monthly payments od $5 a month. You can also get three months od Hatch Premium gaming on purchase. This device can be used on Verizon’s 5G network thanks to its 5G Moto Mod. And you get a 48MP camera sensor for you to capture some nice pictures or get more Moto Mods to pimp your device the way you wish.

Buy Moto Z4

Now, as far as plans go, Verizon has a nice selection of unlimited plans for you to choose from. Depending on your needs, plans start at $70 with Start Unlimited that gives you all the basics with unlimited talk, text, and data. The next step is the Play More Unlimited, this plan is the best choice for music and video streaming, and you pay $80. Do More Unlimited is also $89, and it’s the best choice for productivity. The best overall plan is the Get More Unlimited plan that gives the ultimate in performance with some extra features. All of these prices may vary depending on the number of lines you need. For more information, follow this link.