It’s true that the new iPhone SE isn’t as expensive as other iPhone models available, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t take care of it. We have recently posted a list with some of the best cases available for this device, and if you want to take its protection a step further, you can also choose to get something to protect its screen. There are tons of screen protectors available in the market, but we have selected some of the best ones for you to choose from.

Maybe your best option is the Glass Elite VisionGuard+ from Zagg’s Invisible Shield. This screen protector gives you maximum protection with anti-bacterial technology and a blue light filter. It is available for you to use on the latest iPhone SE, as well as the iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6. It is also a case-friendly screen so that you won’t have any issues protecting your new device. However, this screen protector is priced at $49.99.

The next screen protector in our selection is yet again from Zagg’s Invisible Shield. The Glass+ will give you extreme impact and scratch protection, but you won’t have to pay $50. It currently sells for $39.99, but right now, you can get it for $10 off. Just remember that you won’t get anti-bacterial technology or a blue light filter with this option.

This is also a great option for you to protect the screen of your iPhone SE. It comes in a two-pack, and it will perfectly cover your 4.7-inch display, without covering the home button for Touch ID to work without a problem. Its durability rated at 9H, and it’s also case friendly. This screen protector also includes an oleophobic coating that will help keep fingerprints and smudges away—all of this for $11.99.

This is another great option that can also be used for a wide variety of iPhone models. It includes 9H hardness surface, HD transparency, true touch sensitivity, and it has a 0.33mm thickness that helps its scratch-resistant and anti-shatter features. It will give you full-screen coverage, oleophobic coating, and it also gives you two screen protectors when you make your purchase for $11.99.

If you believe that $12 is also too much to pay for a screen protector, the option that comes from JETech is just $8.99. You get two tempered glass films with an easy-installation tool. It is available for you’re the 4.7-inch displays in the iPhone SE, iPhone 8, 7, 6, and 6s. You find the same features as previous options, which include a 0.33mm width, 9H hardness, and it will also do great at keeping fingerprints away.

Last but not least, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for the iPhone SE will cost you $7.85, but you only get one screen protector. It comes with a solution spray, squeegee, microfiber cloth, installation instructions, and manufacturer’s lifetime replacement warranty. In other words, this screen protector will be great for your device. It has self-healing technology, which helps eliminate minor scratches on the film all by itself, and you can also forget about fingerprint smudges on your display.