Among the best gaming deals that you can score right now, the critically-acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima for PS4 is currently down to just $39.99. This game usually goes for $59.99, so Best Buy will let you save $20 on this title.

Next up is The Last of Us Part II (PS4), a multi-award winning game that you can save $30 right now. The game usually goes for $59.99, but Best Buy is currently offering it at a discounted price of $29.99.

God of War is one the best exclusives to come out of Sony lately, and it is 50% off at the moment. The game is currently up for grabs at just $9.99 at Best Buy, down from its usual purchase value of $19.99.

However, if you are bit by the nostalgia bug and want to see Kratos kill his way through the pantheon of Greek deities, God of War III remastered is the perfect way to kill some time. It is currently 50% off at Best Buy, which means you can get this acclaimed game for just $9.99 at the moment.

And if you happen to be a fan of open-world games, Horizon Zero Dawn is simply among the best. The PS4 version of its Complete Edition, which usually goes for $19.99, is up for grabs at just $9.99 at the time of writing this.

If you love sports games, the NBA 2K21 Standard Edition for the PS4 as well as the Xbox One is up for grabs at a sweet discount right now. The game, which usually retails at $60, is up for grabs at $34.99 from Best Buy right now.

In case you’re a fan of Hideo Kojima’s work and want to see artists like Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux brought to life on a ravaged earth, Death Stranding should be on your list. The standard edition is currently available at a 50% discount, which means you can get it for $19.99 today.



Want to dip your toes in the world of VR and also happen to love Marvel characters? Go, get the standard edition of Marvel’s Iron Man VR game for the PlayStation 4 at 50% discount, reducing its price down to just $20.

And if you need a great accessory for your gaming sessions, you should check out the Astro Gaming A10 wired stereo gaming headset for the Xbox. Usually sold at $60, you can save money on this headset at the moment and get it for $50 at Best Buy. The PS4 compatible version of this headset is also available with the same discount in tow.