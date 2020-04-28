Maybe one of the best things about the new iPhone SE is that you can use the cases that you used with your old iPhone 8. However, if you feel like getting a new case or new cases, then take a look at the ones we have selected since these are some of the best options available in the market.

There’s a huge selection of cases available for your new iPhone SE. Maybe the first place to search for a new case may be OtterBox, where you have up to 68 different design choices. You can find rugged, slim, clear, folio, and more design cases. You can also customize your very own case and include wallets and integrated PopSockets PopGrips. Prices start at 14.95 and can go up to $70.95, but there’s a 20% discount available right now.

You can also look for Spigen cases on Amazon. There are many options available, and right now, you can fetch up to %48 discount. Depending on the case you choose. For example, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid 2-gen case usually sells for $25, but right now, you can get it for just $13. This case was designed for the iPhone 8, but since it has a clear body, it won’t cover your Apple logo, and it will still keep your device safe. Other options include the Spigen Rugged Armor or the Spigen Tough Armor, but these have the Apple logo cut out placed on the center of the device. You may want to take this into consideration before actually buying one of these two.

Olixar is another great case brand, and if you like to go outdoors and adventure, the Olixar X-Ranger iPhone SE 2020 Survival Case may be the best option for you. This case is great for outdoors with a handy kickstand and secure compartment for the included multi-tool for you to be ready for anything. The best part is that it’s available for just $20. Still, there are also plenty of options from where to choose from.

The iPhone SE is an Apple device, so you should also consider Apple-branded cases that will also look great with your phone. You can choose a silicone case in three different colors that include Pink Sand, White, and Black for $35. If you prefer a leather case, you can get one for $45, and you can choose between Midnight Blue, (Product) RED, and black color options.

Another great option comes from Urban Armor Gear. The Monarch Rugged shockproof military cover is available for just under $60. You will get all the protection you want for your device. This case is wireless charging compatible, and it’s supposed to meet 2X military drop-test standards. In any case, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty.