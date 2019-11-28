This list of deals on B&H is a bit long, so we have selected some of the best deals for you to choose from.
Apple Event
- First, you have to take a look at all the Apple products that are now on sale. You will find variety of products that include the latest 10.2-inch iPads, Apple TV 4K, Airpods, MacBooks, Apple Watches and more.
Smartphones
- You can find the latest Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL unlocked with instant savings that go up to $200.
- This years affordable Google Pixel 3a has just gotten more affordable since it can be yours for $379.
- If you want a Samsung device, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has a family special, and prices start at $549.99.
- Another Samsung option is the Galaxy A50 with 64GB storage. You can get it for as low as $259.99.
- The Moto Z3 Play with 64GB storage is also discounted. You only have to pay $229.99, that’s $270 off.
Smartwatches and fitness bands
- You can choose between four color options of the Garmin Venu Smartwatch. It’s available for just $299.99.
- Fitbit offers the Charge 3 Fitness Wristband for just $99.95.
- The Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker is also available for just $69.95, and your choice of three colors.
Smart Speakers
- You can also get yourself a new Google Home in White Slate for $49, that’s $50 off its regular price.
- The Google Home mini is also available for $19, that’s $24 off
Laptops
- Gaming laptops are also available, the MSI 15.6-inch GF63 is usually $999, but right now it can be yours for $699.
- You can also get a Dell 11.6-inch Inspiron 11 3000 series for $199.99.
- And if you really want to get your game on, the Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels bundle is available for $199.