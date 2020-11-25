We have selected some of the best Apple deals available right now. The latest Black Friday deals give us discounts on the newest iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pros, MacBooks, and more.

We will start this selection with the iPhone 12 Pro, which can be yours for $629 after a $370 discount when you trade in an eligible device. Of course, that means that you would get the base model with 128GB storage, and you will also be able to choose four different color options, including the sexy Pacific Blue. However, you can also get the same discount when purchasing the 12 Pro Max, which would leave Apple’s best phone at $729, with the same color options.

On the other hand, we also find deals on Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, as you can get them for $549 and $449 after a $250 discount when you grade in an eligible device. These phones are available in five color options, and you get 64GB storage in the base model.

We then move onto the PC and laptop department, as we see the new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display selling for $1,649 after a $150 discount. This pc includes 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor powers it. The previous model with a 21.5-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 1TB storage can be yours for just under $1,000 with $99 savings. You can also get a new Apple Magic Keyboard while you’re at it with a numeric keypad for $119 after a $10 discount.

Apple’s previous 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $150 discount, leaving the 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor version at $1,649. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor can be yours for $2,149 with $250 savings, and you also get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space. Finally, the MacBook Air is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $899 in its 256GB SSD variant with 8GB RAM. However, you may want to remember that the latest M1 powered Macs are way more powerful than the recently mentioned products.

Now, moving on to tablets, there are several iPad options to choose from. We have the new 11-inch WiFi-only iPad Pro with 1TB storage space for $1,199. The 512GB is priced at $999, and the 256GB version will cost you $799 with the same $100 discount in every variant. If you want cellular connectivity, you can get it for $899 with 128GB storage and a $50 discount, and discounts go up to $150 if you get the 1TB version, leaving it at $1,299.

The larger 12.9-inch version with 128GB is also getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $899 with WiFi-only, or get the 256GB version with cellular connectivity for $1,159 and a $99 discount.

Other iPad options include Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB storage space for $299. This version is usually found for $329, so that means that you get to save $30 in its WiFi-only version. The latest version of the iPad mini is getting a $20 discount, leaving the 64GB, WiFi-only version for $379. Finally, the new Apple iPad Air sells for $559 after a $40 discount with 64GB storage space.

The Apple Watch is also getting tons of discounts. We start with the Apple Watch Series 6 with a $50 discount, leaving the GPS + Cellular 40mm version for $699 with a gold stainless steel case and gold Milanese loop band. The GPS-only version of the Watch Series 6 in RED is up for grabs at $330 with $69 savings. The Apple Watch SE is selling for $259 with a $20 discount, the Series 5 with cellular connectivity is getting a $250 discount, leaving it at $499, while the GPS-only version is selling for $329 with $100 savings.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones, Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently selling for $199 with a $50 discount. The AirPods with a wired charging case can be yours for $119 with $40 savings. Apple’s Beats are also getting some interesting discounts, as the Powerbeats are getting a $50 discount, leaving them at just under $100. The Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones with Apple’s H1 chip are getting a $90 discount, leaving them at $160, and the Beats Solo Pro are getting a massive $129.96 discount, leaving them at just $170 in Light Blue. Other color options are also on sale, but they may not save you as much money.