Verizon is now offering new Android alternatives to the recently launched iPhone SE. You can get a new LG Q70, the Moto G Power, or the Moto G Stylus in monthly installments or for retail prices that are more affordable than the latest iPhone from Apple.

LG Q70



First up is the LG Q70 in mirror black, which you can get for $14.58 a month on Verizon Device Payment or $349.99 retail. You get 64GB in storage space, a battery that can go for 22 days on standby time of up to 45 hours of regular usage time. You also get a 32MP + 5MP depth camera and a fingerprint sensor on the back. In front, you find a 6.4-inch FHD+ Full Vision display with a punch-hole design.

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power is available in Vulcan black for $10.41 a month on Verizon Device Payment or $249.99 retail. You get the same 22 days battery life as the LG Q70, but up to 50 hours of usage time. This device also combines 16 MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 4 MP with its QuadPixel mode. As far as storage goes, you get 64GB inside, but you can take it up to 512GB with a MicroSD card.

Moto G Stylus

Finally, Verizon is also offering the Moto G Stylus in Vulcan black for $12.49 a month on Verizon Device Payment or $299.99 retail. This device comes with 128GB, and its battery won’t go as far as the other two devices we mentioned above, but you will get p to 17 days of standby time and 40 hours of usage time, so don’t worry, it’’ get you through the day just fine. You get a main 48MP camera sensor that combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12 MP. You also get Laser Auto Focus, a 16MP ultrawide camera, a dedicated video camera that will record at 1080p, and a 2MP macro lens. You can follow the links for further information on any of the devices that may have caught your interest.