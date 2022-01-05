These are the new ASUS Zenbooks, one remembers going to space

We have seen amazing new products at CES 2022, including smart TVs, smartphones, and more. However, we have also received a massive number of new laptops, including the latest collection of ASUS Zenbooks that also includes a new Space Edition.

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

ASUS has recently announced a new collection of Zenbooks, starting with the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition that can be customized for your specific needs. First up, you will be able to choose between Windows 11 Pro and 10 Home running your laptop. However, the important options start with you choosing between the latest Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7, and Core i8 processors. These aren’t gaming laptops, so don’t expect to see NVIDIA components inside this model, but you get Intel Iris X Graphics. You will be able to get up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage space, but you can also opt for 8GB or 16GB RAM and 512GB storage to keep the price from skyrocketing.

This laptop was made to commemorate 25 years of ASUS laptops in space, as this commemorates the ASUS laptop P6300 that went on a space mission in 1998. The laptop also features a fingerprint sensor on the power button that will allow for quick and convenient worry-free logins, a HumanSense keyboard for best ergonomics, and more.

Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop

Next in line, we have the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402 with a 14-inch OLED display and two color options, including Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon. Inside, you will be able to choose between an Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors, 8GB and 16GB RAM, 512GB, and 1TB storage space. You also get Intel Iris Xe graphics, 90Hz refresh rates, and 550 nits of peak brightness.

ASUS has also launched a Zenbook 14 OLED laptop packed with AMD Ryzen 500 series processors. This comes as the UM3402 model and is available in Jade Black. You will also be able to configure your laptop, as you have the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U and the Ryzen 7 5825U processors to choose from, while RAM and storage options mimic the options found on the Intel variants. The other great difference is that this model comes packed with AMD Radeon Graphics.

Another cool laptop from ASUS comes as the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED that will come in Celestial Blue. You will get more power inside, as this model will be packed with either the Intel Core i7 or the Intel Core i9 processor. Your RAM options start at 16GB and go up to 32GB with 1TB storage. Things get better when you also get to choose your GPU, as you can get this laptop with Intel Iris Xe Graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6. And you also get to choose your ScreenPad Plus, as you can get the 14-inch 1920 x 550 IPS-level Panel Support Stylus or the 4K IPS-level Panel Support Stylus with the same 14-inch size.

Finally, the Zenbook 14X OLED comes powered by the Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i5 processors. You also get to choose your GPU. Your choices include the NVIDIA GeForce MX550, 2GB GDDR6, or the Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You get 8GB and 16GB RAM and 512GB and 1TB storage options as well. This model also includes an additional display, which comes as the ScreenPad 2.0, consisting of a Full HD IPS-level panel on the UX5400 model. And if you don’t want this extra panel on your mouse pad, you can also opt for the UX5401 that also comes with the option to get a more powerful Intel Core i9 processor and up to 32GB RAM.

Source: ASUS