These are the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally official. Samsung held its latest Galaxy Unpacked event earlier today, where it announced the availability of three new models in the Galaxy S22 lineup and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, as well as the phone’s new features and specs.

You can already pre-order your new Galaxy S22 devices at Samsung.com and other great sites that will help you shave some bucks off the final price of your new phone. For instance, you can head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra selling for $1,200. However, you can get a $200 instant Samsung Credit when you pre-order your new device. This credit can be used to acquire protective cases and other accessories for your new phone. You can also score up to $700 trade-in savings when you opt for an unlocked device and even $800 when you choose to have yours locked to T-Mobile’s network.

In other words, you can get the base model for as low as $200, and the best part is that Samsung is already giving users double the storage during pre-orders, meaning you can get your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB storage for the same price as the base model that packs 128GB under the hood. You will be able to get your phone in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green by February 25, but you can also opt for three other color options, including Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red, but these are Samsung.com exclusive color variants.

You can also pick up the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus models that start at $800 and $1,000, respectively. These devices will also let you score $100 and $150 Samsung Credit to use towards accessories, and you will also be able to score up to $780 enhanced trade-in credit. You will be able to pick up a new Galaxy S22 for as low as $300 with 256GB storage and a new Galaxy S22 Plus for $500 with the same storage, as both models are getting double storage space for free when you pre-order your devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold, but you can also pick up your new device in Graphite, Cream, Sky Blue, and Violet exclusively from Samsung.com.

The purchase of your new Galaxy S22 model will also get you four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming for no added cost. And remember that you can trade in up to two of your current devices to get the best savings directly from Samsung.com. And guess what, we have also managed to score you guys an extra $50 discount that will help those who didn’t manage to score the $50 reservation savings. In other words, you can get the base model for just $250, the Galaxy S22 Plus for $450, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $450!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Carriers

You can also pick up your new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices from the largest carriers in the US. They have also come up with ways to help you save some money on your new phones. First up, you can get the Galaxy S22 from Verizon starting at $22.22/mo for 36 months. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $27.77/mo, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have you paying $34.72/mo during the next three years. In every case, pre-ordering your phones will get you twice the storage, meaning you will get 256GB for the same price as the 128GB models.

There are other ways to save, as Verizon is offering up to $800 trade-in savings, $310 savings with online purchases, and buy one, get another up to $1,000 off with select unlimited plans. You can also score $1,000 extra savings when switching from another service provider.

T-Mobile is giving new and existing customers the chance to get a new S22 or the S22+ free, or up to $1000 savings on the S22 Ultra when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or eligible Sprint plan. They can also save up to $500 off when trading in an eligible device on any plan. You can get them on a 24-month payment plan that will get you the base model starting at $33.34, the Galaxy S22 Plus for $41.67, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $50. Of course, these prices will drop when you apply some of the existing promotions.

Finally, AT&T will get you the new Galaxy S22 for $22.23/mo for 36 months, the Galaxy S22 Plus goes for $27.78/mo, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will cost you $33.34/mo for 36 months. However, you can get the Galaxy S22 completely free after an eligible trade-in, which will get you up to $800 savings on the higher-end models.