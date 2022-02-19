These are the best colorful Galaxy S22 Plus cases

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus earlier this month. Both devices feature a sleek new design and come in four new color options: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Ping Gold. Samsung also sells three more colors exclusive on its website, and they also feature the new Gorilla Glass Victus Plus glass panel on both the front and back.

The new devices are more durable than ever, but it's prone to cracking and breaking since the back panel is made out of glass again. While it might be more scratch-resistant than other premium smartphones on the market, you might want to pick up a case from some of our favorite brands. We’ve collected some of the most colorful cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and we also have a dedicated article for the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases and the best Galaxy S22 series deals.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The UBP series are some of the most popular cases for smartphones, and SUPCASE already has a dual-layer, rugged case available for the S22 series. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it provides excellent protection all-around. It also has a front screen protector to prevent scratches, scuffs, and more. i-Blason Cosmo Case Elegant & Unique The new i-Blason Cosmo Case features a front screen protector to prevent scratches, and the back is made out of an impact-resistant TPU that provides reliable and overall excellent protection from scratches, falls, scrapes, and bumps. The company also drop-tested from 10ft, and it has raised edges for even more protection. i-Blason Ares Colorful Frame Protection The new i-Blason Ares is a beautiful transparent case. It's available in Black, Purple and Red colors, and it also has a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect both the display and the rear camera setup from scratches. It provides excellent protection against drops, and it's a great alternative if you want more colors. Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Made by Samsung It's a first-party case made by Samsung, and it comes with the signature strap design. It's available in two colors, Navy Blue and White. The strap can be changed, and it provides an excellent feel and protection against falls and scratches. Samsung Silicone Cover Made by Samsung It comes in five colors, black, green, yellow, red, and blue. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time. Samsung Leather Cover Made by Samsung Available in Black, White, and Green colors, and it's made from genuine leather. It's an official Galaxy S22 Plus If you're looking for something more premium and elegant looking, this is a great choice. Incipio Grip Enhanced Grip The Incipio Grip case provides a more firm feel in the hand, and that's very useful when the smartphone is very large and wide. The case has been 14 ft drop tested, comes with precise cutouts and it provides excellent protection against falls and scratches. It's available in Black, Blue, and Red colors. Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Unique Look It has a unique look, and there a few more different variations available on the website.are The case has been 12 ft drop tested, and it has a protective button coverings to access all ports and speakers. It protects your device from scratches, and it has a lifetime warranty. Caseology Parallax Hexa Cubes It comes in four colors, pink, green, burgundy and black. It features a unique 3D Hexa Cube design on the back that enhances the ergonomics and improves the grip. It has a two-tone design, and it's designed for everyone. It provides great protection overall, and it also supports wireless charging, and is screen protector compatible. Illians Colorful & Fun There are a total of eight different designs available, and it includes flowers, a parrot, sunflower and more. The case has an anti-yellowing material and it combines a soft TPU frame and a hard PC back cover to protect the device from scratches and accidental falls. Goospery Liquid Silicone Colorful Goospery is known for its colorful cases, and the new Galaxy S22 Silicone case comes in four colors, black, purple, pink, and red. The case has a three-layer structure that provides great overall protection against drops and scratches. It's also a rather slim and lightweight case without adding much bulk to the phone. Caseology Skyfall Colored Frames The edges of the case have matching colors to the Ping Gold, Black, and White Galaxy S22 Plus, and they offer a more unique look, alongside the traditional protection mechanisms that are built-in.

Our Recommendation

If you got the end of the list and haven’t found anything that you like, let us help out. Samsung’s official Silicone Case, and the i-Blason Cosmo series are some of the best options on the market today, but Incipio and Caseology also offer a unique look and excellent overall protection to protect your device from scratches and falls.

Goospery and Caseology both offer a few color options, and they’re solid cases. They’re both slim and very lightweight, offering exactly the kind of solution that most people look for. If, however, you’re looking for something sturdier, we would certainly recommend you either the i-Blason or the SUPCASE series for more protection, as both products come with a built-in screen protector, saving you more.