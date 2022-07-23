These are the best cases for Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 comes to market with a unique design that many wouldn't want to cover up. But with the seethrough glass-backed units slowly making their way into customers' hands, it's likely that many are on the lookout for a cover that can protect their device without sacrificing the uniqueness of the handset. Thus, this article features some of the best case options currently available for the Phone 1 that will let you show off the Glyph and the internal design while adding resilience.

Nothing Phone (1) Nothing's first-ever smartphone! Phone 1 is Nothing's first-ever smartphone. It comes with a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display with slim bezels, Qualcomm's custom-tuned Snapdragon 778G+ processor, LEDs on the back, Dual 50MP camera sensors, and more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Best Cases for Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1 Case Official Accessory The official Nothing Phone 1 Case is a simple yet effective accessory to use with your handset if you're looking for the perfect fit and construction to keep it secure. The case is compatible with wireless charging and is available in two versions, Clear and Black. Anfairlace Metal Enclosure Case 360-degree Protection The Anfairlace Metal Enclosure Case will add 360-degree protection to your Nothing Phone 1, ensuring the phone remains fully secured in case of any impact. It comes with front tempered glass, an aluminum frame, and a back cover, which combine to protect against possible damage. It's available in four colors: Black, Blue, Gold, and Silver. Designerz Hub Bumper Cover Popping Colors The Designerz Hub Bumper Cover for Phone 1 promises an excellent fit that will ensure your phone remains safe and help its buttons maintain tactility. There's even enough tolerance provided to ensure space around the ports, making it easier to use accessories. It is available in three colors, Black, Blue, or Red, for its TPU frame, while the back remains a hard polycarbonate. DOCOO Kickstand Case Built-in Kickstand The DOCOO Kickstand Case uses a clear TPU material to ensure your Phone 1, when encased, remains protected from any damage. But the highlight of this particular accessory is its ring-shaped kickstand attached to the back. The component can serve as a stand-up prop or a place to insert one of your fingers to improve your grip on your handset. It even has a magnetic element letting it connect to magnetic car mounts. Anfairlace Crossbody Case Lanyard Compatible The Anfairlace Crossbody Case for Phone 1 is a simple silicone case at its core with two attached hook points along the bottom edge. They serve as the way to attach a lanyard to a phone and conveniently carry your handset around, thus combating the worry about losing your belongings.

Which case should you buy for Nothing Phone 1?

As mentioned earlier in this article, a vital part of the equation with Nothing Phone 1 is its design. The Glyph, its light-up function, and the details visible behind the back glass deserve view time. Thus, you're likely to find that most case options for this smartphone feature a transparent back or some clever spin on it to ensure these elements aren't covered.

Keeping this in mind, at this point, we think the official Nothing Phone 1 Clear Case is your best bet. It is on the expensive side, and you might be able to find cheaper clear cases on the internet, but if you're looking for something that will ensure a perfect fit, then it is the accessory to get. It also won't affect wireless charging, which is an essential feature for many.

Our next pick would be DOCOO Kickstand Case for Phone 1 as not only does it keep in touch with the transparent look that shows off the device but also brings additional functionality to the table with its ring-shaped kickstand. Phone 1 has a great display, as you may have seen mentioned in our full review of the device, and this accessory will let you enjoy that panel without struggling to find a way to prop up the device.

This rounds off our thoughts on the cases currently available for Nothing Phone 1. If you already have your unit in hand, how are you planning on using the device? Will you put a cover on it or use it without additional protection? Let us know with a comment below.