The Amazfit PowerBuds are the first TWS earphones by the company, and they are built to stand-out. These join the likes of Jabra Elite Sport in offering heart rate tracking built right into the earphones. In our Amazfit PowerBuds review, we found that there is little to fault here. We said that $100 is a good price point for the earbuds as they sound well, and a long-lasting battery life.

The Amazfit PowerBuds feature 9mm drivers and offer a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The numbers should translate into rich bass and clear treble, and for the most part, they do. However, these don’t provide support for high-end audio codecs such as aptX, aptX Low Latency or LDAC unlike the most popular AirPods and Galaxy Buds Plus, but these cost less than half the price too. The PowerBuds rely on SBC and AAC. You can read our review for a deep-dive into how they sound.

The Amazfit PowerBuds take a different approach than the many Apple-AirPods wanna-be. The Buds themselves can be distributed in three parts – the ear tips, the Y-axis part, and the outer X-axis portion, which features a mesh pattern that sports a red accent and helps it stand out from the crowd. Each earbud weighs about 6 grams. Moreover, you get magnetic hooks right in the case that can be attached to the top of each earbud if you want to be more secure with the fit.

The heart-rate sensor helps track your heart rate during activities like exercising, jogging, and more. As for quality, it is consistent. I tested it against the wearables I have that can measure heart rate, and the results had very less margin of error.

These can last up to a total of 24 hours before you need to plug them in.

There is a Thru-Mode that enables you to hear the outside world with the earbuds still in your ear by using the microphone and playing a live feed of the ambient environment along with your music. It could help you hear approaching traffic, and have awareness of the surrounding in public transport. It works fine. Further, the connectivity is solid too. Therefore, Amazfit PowerBuds are an AMAZing deal for $80.