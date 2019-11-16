Xperia XZ3
Android 10 has been official for quite some time, but not all smartphone owners are lucky to enjoy it. If you’re a Sony smartphone user, the Japanese tech-giant announced that there are eight smartphones that will receive their Android 10 updates, including their timelines.

Next month, in December, Android 10 will be rolling out to the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. Starting early next year, Sony is planning on rolling out Android 10 in stages to the  Xperia 10, 10 Plus, XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium and XZ3.

While the blog post doesn’t specifically mention that the list is exclusive, chances are you won’t get Android 10 if you own another Sony smartphone than those mentioned above.

Source: Sony

