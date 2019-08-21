These 3 ergonomic earbuds deliver phenomenal audio playback

A trusty pair of earbuds are essential for surviving the summer months. With the heat waves and exceedingly hot temperatures, there’s nothing better than escaping into your favorite tunes. Whether you’re walking the dog or commuting to work, be sure to enjoy ultra-high HD audio with these headphones!

AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

When it comes to weight and portability, the AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are your best friend. These sleek earbuds can fit comfortably in your pocket or bag. They come with all the modern features like auto power on, touch control, and wireless charging. You’ll be able to enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 4 hours on a single charge. At 63% off, the AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are yours for just $39.99.

AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – $39.99



FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds

If you enjoyed the original FRESHeBUDs, you’ll love the new Pro model. These earbuds are designed to survive any extreme outdoor activities. Thanks to the advanced water and sweat resistant technology, the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds are ideal for workouts and hot summer days. Plus, they automatically sync when you pull the earbuds apart. Get the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds today for just $119.95!

FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds – $119.95



TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Of all the headphones on the market, the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones provide unparalleled comfort and battery life. The ergonomic design ensures all day comfort. With an incredible 35-hour battery life, you’ll be able to listen for multiple days before requiring a recharge. These headphones also work excellently at drowning out unwanted background noise due to the latest T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology. Your own pair of TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones will only cost $78.99 after the price drop, which is 69% off the original price.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $78.99



by Christopher Jin