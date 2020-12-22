While Android 11 has been out for several months now, Motorola has finally released the list of phones it plans to update to the latest OS. The list includes a range of devices that, if combined, equals a total of 23 smartphones. It includes the Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, Motorola One 5G, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Fusion, Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and Lenovo K12 Note.

The latest development comes from Motorola’s official blog where the company announced the list of phones it plans to upgrade to Android 11. Motorola ideally offers two upgrades on its flagship handsets and just one upgrade on the rest of the portfolio. Meanwhile, the Motorola One Vision will be receiving its second major OS update, which is because of the fact that it is part of the Android One program. The flagship devices like Motorola Edge+ and Motorola Razr 5G are also part of the list. Moreover, this will be 2019 Razr’s second and final update.

There is no solid update rollout timeline.

Notably, the Motorola One Action will not be updated to Android 11 in the US and Canada since it is not part of the Android One program in those countries. The list also includes a list of recently launched devices that should’ve come with Android 11 out-of-the-box. However, it’s good to see that entry-level devices like the Moto G9 Power are also getting the update. That said, the company hasn’t offered exact timelines for the Android 11 update rollout for each phone. We expect these updates to be spread across 2021.