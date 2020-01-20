According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the only device of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series that will include a 120Hz Fluid Display panel. The regular and the Lite variants would only arrive with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, it seems that users would also be able to choose whether they want 120Hz, 90Hz, or 60Hz on their 8 Pro devices.

We have a new alleged picture of the OnePlus 8 Pro. This real-life picture shows the mode selection of the 120Hz Fluid Display that would allow users to choose between three refresh rate speed options. This would give users smooth interactions, but at the cost of battery life. We can also see a hole-punch selfie camera, so we can also expect the pop-up cameras to become a feature that won’t arrive with the next OnePlus 8 series.

Source 9to5Google

Via True-Tech