It seems that Microsoft has been working on its dual-screen devices for some time now. On Tuesday, they hosted a developer day to show off some of their devices. However, the demo of the Microsoft Surface Duo failed. But now a new video shows us the device Running google Maps, and we can also see how it takes advantage of its dual-display.

Things didn’t go so well the first time someone tried to launch Google Maps on the Microsoft Surface Duo. Now, the device seems to be working correctly. The guys from 9to5Google uploaded a video on YouTube, where they launch Google Maps and point out the benefits of using this dual-screen device. Android 10 gestures are also present, and animations seem fluid. Yes, some details still need to be ironed out, but at least this new Microsoft Launcher looks pretty decent. Now, we only have to wait for this new device to launch to test it.

Source 9to5Google