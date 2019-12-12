Author
Tags

This may be the best moment to upgrade your iMac, Macbook, iPad or any other Apple product you may think off. There’s a new Apple Shopping Event active on B&H and you can get there through this link. Still, we have selected some of the best deals for you to choose from.

  • You can currently save up to $620 on the 2017 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina Display, that means that you would only have to pay $1,399 for it.
  • The Apple Watch Series 5 lets you save $20 in its GPS only 44mm version.
  • Apple AirPods are also discounted with wireless charging case and without it for $184.99 and $149.99 respectively, giving you savings of $15 and $10.
  • Apple’s 13.3-inch MacBook Pro from mid-2019 is $220 off, so it can be yours for just $1,279.

Buy 27-inch iMac

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

Buy AirPods/ wireless charging case

Buy AirPods/ Regular charging case

Buy 13.3-inch MacBook Pro

All deals

You May Also Like
Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro

HUAWEI closing in on Samsung fast, narrows market share gap to 3.6 percent

HUAWEI managed to close in on Samsung and narrow the market share gap to 3.6 percent this year, down from 5.9 percent in 2018.

Apple consolidates leading position in the wearable market

The recent IDC numbers are in for the third quarter of 2019, revealing a total number of 84.5 million wearable units sold in total. Apple is still number 1.

Justice Department to look into Google’s acquisition of Fitbit

The Google-Fitbit acquisition will be reportedly reviewed by the Department of Justice, according to recent reports, for antitrust issues.