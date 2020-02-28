There’s plenty of things that we already know about the Black Shark 3, to be announced March 3. The latest bit was the one concerning a magnetic charging connector, which came shortly after seeing the phone’s camera arrangement. You can check out everything we know about the phone here.

…only that it won’t be a single phone. According to CEO Lei Jun, there will be two versions of the device: the Black Shark 3 Pro and the Black Shark 3 Vanilla. The former will feature a 5,000mAh battery, while the latter a slightly smaller, 4,720mAh juice pack, both supporting 65W fast-charging technology.

It is unclear what other changes will there be between the two versions, but at the rate of (official) leaks coming in, we might get clarity on that before the launch.

Source: Weibo