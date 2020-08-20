Realme X7 Pro Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme X7 series is all set to be launched in China on September 1. It was believed that the company will be announcing two models, the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. However, a new model with the moniker Realme X7 Pro Ultra has appeared online.

While there is no official word on the existence of the device, a reliable tipster has shared an image showcases the appearance and key specs of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra. According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 120HZ SuperAMOLED display. It is likely to have an embedded fingerprint scanner.

The design reveals a single punch-hole selfie camera, which could be a 32MP shooter. Further, there is a quad camera setup on the rear, which is said to be led by a 64MP snapper. The setup also shows space for the housing of a periscope zoom lens.

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It will run Android 10 OS and is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. There is no word on the pricing yet.

You May Also Like
Via: Gadgets360
OnePlus Scout brings a host of new features to the OnePlus Launcher in India
The users can look up locations, restaurants, or places nearby as well.
Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, the latest MacBook Air and more devices are on sale
Today’s deals come from Amazon, and Motorola, where we find the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Motorola RAZR and more devices on sale
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include a Bright HM2 108MP camera
New rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include the successor of the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP camera sensor