Realme X7 series is all set to be launched in China on September 1. It was believed that the company will be announcing two models, the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro. However, a new model with the moniker Realme X7 Pro Ultra has appeared online.

While there is no official word on the existence of the device, a reliable tipster has shared an image showcases the appearance and key specs of the Realme X7 Pro Ultra. According to the leak, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 120HZ SuperAMOLED display. It is likely to have an embedded fingerprint scanner.

The design reveals a single punch-hole selfie camera, which could be a 32MP shooter. Further, there is a quad camera setup on the rear, which is said to be led by a 64MP snapper. The setup also shows space for the housing of a periscope zoom lens.

The Realme X7 Pro Ultra is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It will run Android 10 OS and is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. There is no word on the pricing yet.