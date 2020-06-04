Yesterday we saw some images that gave us an idea of what the next Google Android TV dongle would look like. The guys over at XDA developers have now posted a video, where they mention the device’s features and more.

The new video from Google’s Android TV device gives us a better idea of what the new device, codenamed “Sabrina,” may deliver. This video was part of a leaked firmware found by the XDA Developers team. It shows a device with a native Android TV built-in, which will come under Google’s Nest brand. This device is expected to launch alongside the Google Pixel 4a, so it seems that we may get to see it until next month.

Source Android Authority

Via XDA Developers

